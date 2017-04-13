Dramatic photo shows campervan burst into flames on Southsea road

This picture shows firefighters battling to control a blaze in a campervan in Southsea this afternoon.

Crews were called to Frensham Road, at the junction with Fratton Way, at about 2.45pm.

Eyewitness Rick Fuller said the fire had appeared to start in the vehicle’s cab, and was being driven by a man in his 50s.

A Hampshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said a crew from Southsea Fire Station were called out and used breathing apparatus and a hose reel to control the flames.

No-one was injured.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman confirmed police were called at 2.49pm to help fire crews with the Fiat Ducato campervan.

Officers are carrying out enquiries to find out what caused the fire.