Driver hurt in crash in Cosham road

A DRIVER was left with ‘minor injuries’ when she crashed into a lamp post.

The motorist was driving along Western Road, Cosham, this afternoon when he lost control of his Ford Fiesta.

Emergency services arrive at the scene. Picture: Debz Croker

The car hit the lighting structure, causing damage to the vehicle.

An ambulance crew on the road witnessed the crash at 3.51pm and called for a team of paramedics to treat the injured 20-year-old.

A spokesman for South Central Ambulance Service said the woman was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, with ‘minor injuries’.

Police were also in attendance to the incident, having been alerted at 3.57pm.

One lane of the road was closed briefly while emergency services helped the injured motorist.