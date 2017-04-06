Driver taken to hospital after two-car crash outside pub

FIREFIGHTERS were forced to cut off the roof of a car to free an injured driver after a crash on a major city road.

The injured man had just pulled out of the Good Companion pub and into Eastern Road, Milton, when there was a crash with another car heading south.

Firefighters from Southsea work to free the injured man from his car after cutting the roof off. Two cars crashed in Eastern Road on April 6 at 8pm

Emergency services were alerted to the collision just after 8pm, with two fire crews from Southsea, several police units and a paramedic called to the scene.

A small stretch of Eastern Road was closed for about two hours while firefighters used hydraulic cutting tools to slice the roof off the vehicle and free the male.

Electrician John Smitherman, 20, of Bedhampton, was driving south. He said: ‘It shook me up. There was smoke in my car. I was coughing my guts up.’

The other man was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital with a suspected neck injury.