Drivers facing heavy traffic in Portsmouth after collision

Drivers are facing long delays coming into Portsmouth this afternoon after a collision between two cars.

There are queues forming on the M275 while there are also delays within the city.

It comes after two cars collided on the inbound route just after 11.30am.

Hampshire Constabulary said one person was injured and that both vehicles had been cleared from the road.

Traffic is stretching back from Landport back to the M27 turn-off.

The Met Office has also warned drivers to stay safe on the roads after a weather warning for fog was issued for Portsmouth.

Forecasters said visibility could be as low as 100 yards and ice could develop on the roads.

Portsmouth City Council tweeted that there are delays at the Wightlink terminal due to the fog and asked drivers to avoid the area if possible.

The car park at Gunwharf Quays is also full, and the shopping centre has told customers to use additional parking facilities in Wickham Street.