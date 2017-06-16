Drivers told to expect delays on busy Portsmouth road on Monday

DRIVERS are told to expect delays from Monday as five months of lane closures get underway while a new Aldi store is built.

Only one lane of Southampton Road, North Harbour will be in operation in each direction for most of the work.

The restrictions will be in place between the Premier Inn at the turning for Compass Road and McDonalds by Clement Attlee Way.

The work by Avonside Construction Management will be in place until late November.

Drivers are being ask to avoid the immediate area of the work if possible, use alternative routes and to allow extra time for journeys.

Rob Wilcox, Avonside’s construction manager said: ‘We appreciate this work will cause delays for traffic in the area but we need to close the lanes while we create a new entrance for the store carpark and change the road layout so cars going to the new store do not create queues.

‘This is made more difficult by lots of cables just below the surface of the pavements which we need to move.

‘We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience this will cause but have done everything we can to manage the work efficiently and minimise the impact on the roads.

‘We are very grateful for everyone’s patience and co-operation during the work and will do everything we can to re-open roads as quickly as it safe to do so.’

Up to 40 jobs will be created by the new store which will have a 124-space car park.