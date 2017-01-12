Drivers urged to slow down as weather worsens

Police and firefighters this afternoon urged drivers to slow down as the weather worsened ahead of forecast snow.

Four people were hurt in a crash on the M3 near Eastleigh as rain fell this afternoon.

And there were delays eastbound on the M27 after an accident at the junction 1 Cadnam Interchange .

Police said in a tweet: ‘Heavy rain in the south! Two incidents have caused serious delays due to drivers not adapting their speed to meet the conditions.

And Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said its control staff were experiencing a busy afternoon, adding ‘It’s very wet out there, please drive carefully, remember stopping distances double in the wet!’