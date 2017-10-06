Drivers warned of road delays in Portsmouth as roadworks for new Aldi store begin

DRIVERS are being warned to expect months of delays on a busy city road during the final phase of roadworks for a new Aldi store.

On Monday night, work will begin to construct new crossing points in the centre of Southampton Road, Portsmouth, and put in new road markings.

Avonside Construction Management, the company carrying out the works, said only one lane of traffic will be open in each direction, with lane closures in place until November between the Premier Inn and McDonald’s.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the immediate area of the work.

Rob Wilcox, Avonside’s construction manager, said: ‘We appreciate this work will cause delays for traffic in but we need to close the lanes while we do the final phase of work for the road layout at the new store entrance.

‘We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience this will cause, but we have done everything we can to manage the work efficiently and minimise the impact on the roads.’

Call (023) 9268 8010 for further information about the roadworks.