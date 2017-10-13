Drivers warned of sun glare dangers on M27

DRIVERS on the M27 are being warned to keep their sunglasses handy to reduce the risk of being blinded by glare.

With sunset now coinciding with the evening rush hour, the AA is advising people to stay safe on the roads.

It said sun glare was a contributory factor in 28 fatal road accidents last year across Great Britain - a jump of 65 per cent from the year before.

A survey of AA members also found 10 per cent of drivers either drive into the sun for most of their journey, or admit to sometimes being caught out by glare and are temporarily blinded.

As an east-west motorway, drivers on the M27 are among those being warned to take extra care this winter.

AA president Edmund King said: ‘Although the threat of sun dazzle and rate of accidents will be dictated by weather conditions, last year’s leap in related and serious injury accidents is particularly disturbing.

‘Many slower and more vulnerable road users - joggers, dog walkers, pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders - will be trying to take advantage of the last of the light evenings before the clocks go back.

‘All road users need to be fully aware of the potential twilight dangers.’

The M27 stretch between junction 9 at Whiteley and junction 12 at Port Solent is one of the south’s most dangerous roads for sun glare.

The AA survey, which questioned 9.321 members, also found 45 per cent of drivers encounter cyclists several times on the way home, and nine per cent come across joggers.