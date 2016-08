AN EVENING dedicated to fans of drum and bass has been announced.

Taking place at the Old Barn in Milton Road on Friday October 7, the event will feature DnB stars such as Nicky Blackmarket, Fena and MC Freestyle.

Tickets are on sale now at £7, and can be ordered online at oldbarnmilton.co.uk.

The evening starts at 8pm and will run until 1.30am.

For more information people can contact murky_dnb@hotmail.co.uk.