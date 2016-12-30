E-fit released after man attacked on Christmas Day

THIS e-fit image has been released after a man was assaulted on Christmas Day.

Hampshire police previously appealed for information about the assailant.

It comes after a 29-year-old man was attacked in London Road, Hilsea, close to the junction of Ophir Road.

The victim suffered swelling to his left eye and was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital last week.

The suspect fled in a grey or silver car.

Detective Constable Alistair Charnley said: ‘This assault appears to have been unprovoked and we are keen to speak to anyone who saw what took place.’

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 44160485035.