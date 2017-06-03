Search

E-fit released of man following Fratton sexual assault

An e-fit of a man police want to speak to regarding a sexual assault in Lincoln Road, Fratton on May 23, 2017 PPP-170306-161708001

AN e-fit has been released of a man following a sexual assault in Fratton.

A 47-year-old woman was approached by a man she did not know in Lincoln Road on May 23 at around 2pm.

He spoke to her briefly before grabbing her chest under her clothing.

She pushed the man away and ran down Guildford Road.

The victim was not seriously hurt.

She has described the man as white, 5ft 7ins tall, of medium build, in his 40s, clean shaven with short dark hair, a Portsmouth accent and wearing a white T-shirt and scruffy jeans.

If you recognise the man in the e-fit or if you saw anything suspicious, contact DC Emily Dummer at Fratton Police Station by calling 101 and quoting 44170193837.

