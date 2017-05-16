E-fit released of man wanted in connection with Southsea robbery

Police have released an e-fit of a man they are looking to speak to following a robbery in Southsea.

At about 10.40pm on May 4, someone knocked on the door of a flat in Omega House in Omega Street.

When the door was opened, two men barged in and threatened the three people inside with knives.

The men stole three mobile phones, an Xbox 360, computer games and DVDs.

All three victims received small cuts, and one was taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital by ambulance where he was given stitches.

The first suspect is described as white, about 17 and 21 years old, about 5’ 4” tall, skinny build with a Liverpool accent.

He was also wearing a navy blue tracksuit with the hood up, and a blue/grey scarf across his face.

The second suspect, pictured on the e-fit, is described as black, between 17 and 21 years old, slim build and clean shaven.

He was wearing a dark brown coat with the hood up.

Detective Constable Amanda Layton said: ‘Fortunately this type of incident is rare, however it was very serious and we need to get the offenders responsible.

‘If you recognise either of the suspects from the descriptions given, or from the e-fit, we’d like to hear from you.’

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44170167026.

To give information anonymously, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.