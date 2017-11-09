Eastern Road OPEN after ‘serious collision’ between motorbike and car

Have your say

A MAJOR Portsmouth access road has been re-opened after a serious collision between a motorbike and a car.

Emergency services attended the incident on Eastern Road close to the junction with Hayling Avenue earlier today.

Hampshire Constabulary’s roads team tweeted: ‘Eastern Rd, Portsmouth. Serious collision at junction with Hayling Ave, all services on scene dealing. Road is now closed. #1046’

Fire crews and the ambulance service have also been called.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman said they were called at 11.28am to reports of a collision involving a motorbike and a Ford Focus.

Traffic is queuing as far south as the junction with Langstone Road and as far north as Tangier Road.

Traffic is building along Eastern Road (Image taken at 12pm). Picture: Google Maps

The road was closed in both directions but was later re-opened at about 3.20pm.

Copnor Road is still heavily congested as is Burrfields Road and Airport Service Road.