Eastern route project plans ‘positively received’

PLANS to improve journeys on the eastern side of the city have been welcomed by Portsmouth residents.

Portsmouth City Council has run two events to showcase plans for a £500,000 Eastern Corridor project.The project aims to improve a main route from Drayton that leads down to the seafront.

The sessions, held in Anchorage Park and Milton, were attended by nearly 100 people. The outcome of the project is to improve the journey for all users of the route.

Attendees were told about the plans to review existing cycling routes, road markings and facilities for public transport users, with work expected to be completed by April 2018.

Councillor Simon Bosher, the cabinet member for Traffic & Transportation, said: ‘A lot of people have taken the time to come to our sessions and find out the plans and the feedback we’ve had has been extremely positive.’

The public are welcome to attend another event tonight at Baffins Community Centre, Westover Road from 5pm-7pm.