ELECTION 2017: Rumours suggest Labour could take Portsmouth South

SPECULATION is rife that Labour could take Portsmouth South for the first time in 99 years.

A highly-placed source has told The News that Councillor Stephen Morgan has made a real impact with voters and could be on course to win the seat from Tory candidate Flick Drummond.

The source said: ‘From what we are hearing, Stephen has done very well. He could have in fact taken the seat.’

Labour supporters in Portsmouth Guidhall remain very positive about the chance of the potential swing.

The party finished third in the seat in 2015 which has always been held by the Lib Dems or Conservatives since its creation in 1918.