FIREFIGHTERS rushed to huge plumes of smoke at the Historic Dockyard in the early hours of Saturday morning.

An electrical fault in a generator building off Queen Street caused the fumes at 01.54am.

A spokesperson Southsea fire station said that no fire was detected but that the smoke was caused by the electrics short-circuiting.

The incident was investigated by firefighters using breathing apparatus up until 3.45am before BAE Systems took over the situation to investigate.