Emergency services called to Gunwharf after crash

Have your say

Emergency services have been called to Gunwharf Quays this morning after a crash.

Stagecoach South has tweeted that service 700 will not serve Winston Churchill Avenue or Cambridge Road after the incident, while the 23 service will be diverted to The Hard and will not serve Museum Road or St George’s Road.

Police and ambulance services have been spotted near the car park entrance to the shopping centre.

More to follow.