Emergency services called to Tesco superstore due to ‘gas leak’

Police, ambulance and fire services have been called to a Portsmoouth branch of Tesco this morning.
The car park of the store in Clement Attlee Way, near North Harbour, has been cordoned off.
A spokesman for Cosham Fire Station said the crew were called out at 7am to a ‘hazardous material’ incident.
Staff and customers have been evacuated, with a parent of a staff member telling The News there had been reports of a methane gas leak.
Police cars are also parked at either end of the street to stop traffic entering the road.
More to follow.
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.