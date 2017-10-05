Emergency services called to Tesco superstore due to ‘gas leak’

Have your say

Police, ambulance and fire services have been called to a Portsmoouth branch of Tesco this morning.

The car park of the store in Clement Attlee Way, near North Harbour, has been cordoned off.

A spokesman for Cosham Fire Station said the crew were called out at 7am to a ‘hazardous material’ incident.

Staff and customers have been evacuated, with a parent of a staff member telling The News there had been reports of a methane gas leak.

Police cars are also parked at either end of the street to stop traffic entering the road.

More to follow.