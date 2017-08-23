Emirates Spinnaker Tower has ‘best view’ in the south east, says poll

Have your say

ONE of the city’s most iconic landmarks been voted the region’s ‘best window with a view.’

The Emirates Spinnaker Tower in Gunwharf Quays has been awarded the title for the south east by website myglazing.com.

It beat other regional finalists, St Hubert’s Church in Idsworth, near Waterlooville, Elmely Nature Reserve in Kent and Leeds Castle, also in Kent.

It will now go up against en other regional winners such as Shugborough Hall in the midlands and Dolbadarn Castle in Wales.

The national winner will be decided via an online vote at myglazing.com/wwav.

Voting for the competition is set to close on September 30 with the national winner to be crowned by voters by this October.