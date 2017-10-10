Emirates Spinnaker Tower open for nighttime views

Have your say

PEOPLE can catch the stunning view of Portsmouth Harbour illuminated by light at night-time later this month.

To coincide with the half-term period, the Emirates Spinnaker Tower will open up the town for a later period for guests to catch the awe-inspiring views.

Through the week of October 22 to October 26, the tower at Gunwharf Quays will be open until 9pm.

Last entry is at 8.30pm. To get tickets, head to spinnakertower.co.uk.