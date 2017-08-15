Evening travel update

HERE’S your travel update for the evening
M27 – No reported delays
A3(M) – Road has now reopened northbound at junction two for Horndean following repair work earlier this afternoon
A27 – No reported delays
M275 – No reported delays
A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays
Trains – Delays, alterations and cancellations to services to/from London Waterloo due to planned engineering works at the station
Bus Services – Stagecoach services are suffering delays due to congestion at Langstone. The 4.50pm 30 bus from Havant is running 20 minutes late as a result
Hovertravel – No reported delays
