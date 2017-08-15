Search

Evening travel update

HERE’S your travel update for the evening

M27 – No reported delays

A3(M) – Road has now reopened northbound at junction two for Horndean following repair work earlier this afternoon

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays

Trains – Delays, alterations and cancellations to services to/from London Waterloo due to planned engineering works at the station

Bus Services – Stagecoach services are suffering delays due to congestion at Langstone. The 4.50pm 30 bus from Havant is running 20 minutes late as a result

Hovertravel – No reported delays