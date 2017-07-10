Search

Evening travel update for Monday, July 10

Here's your travel update for Monday, July 10.

HERE's the latest travel news affecting the Portsmouth area this evening.

Drivers on the M27 heading eastbound are warned of delays between Junction 9 (Whiteley) and 10 (Fareham) after a Mazda collided with the central reservation at around 3.35pm this afternoon.

The queues are around a half an hour long on the motorway and has had a knock-on effect for drivers using the A27 through Park Gate and Titchfield.

Portsmouth: Usual traffic between A27 at Farlington over to Junction 12 of M27 heading westbound.

Fareham/Gosport: There is the usual traffic on the Fareham Road/Gosport Road heading down into Gosport from Junction 11 on the M27.

Havant/Ville: A3 is running without incident.

Buses: No disruption to services.

Hovertravel: No disruption to services.

Trains: No disruption to services.

