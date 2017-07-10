Evening travel update for Monday, July 10

HERE's the latest travel news affecting the Portsmouth area this evening.

Drivers on the M27 heading eastbound are warned of delays between Junction 9 (Whiteley) and 10 (Fareham) after a Mazda collided with the central reservation at around 3.35pm this afternoon.

The queues are around a half an hour long on the motorway and has had a knock-on effect for drivers using the A27 through Park Gate and Titchfield.

Portsmouth: Usual traffic between A27 at Farlington over to Junction 12 of M27 heading westbound.

Fareham/Gosport: There is the usual traffic on the Fareham Road/Gosport Road heading down into Gosport from Junction 11 on the M27.

Havant/Ville: A3 is running without incident.

Buses: No disruption to services.

Hovertravel: No disruption to services.

Trains: No disruption to services.