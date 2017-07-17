EVENING TRAVEL UPDATE: Minor delays as commuters takes to the roads

SOME drivers could face short delays amid commuter traffic.

Drivers in and around Portsmouth could face minor delays as rush hour traffic takes to the roads.

Reports suggest some road users are experiencing a 10-minute hold-up travelling northbound on Eastern Road, between Burrfields Road and the Farlington roundabout.

No accident has been reported at the site.

Elsewhere, a broken-down van on the M27 is causing short queues at junction nine towards Fareham and Whiteley.

While no other unexpected hold-ups have been reported, city road users should expect usual commuter delays.

M27 – Short queues following broken-down van

A3(M) – No reported delays

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – Traffic slow both ways between Fareham Road and Gosport Road

Trains – No reported delays

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays

Portsmouth drivers are being advised to expect significant disruption over the next couple of weeks.