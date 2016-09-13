Everyone pulls together to refresh Hilsea Lido

HILSEA Lido has been spruced up thanks to a huge community effort.

Prince’s Trust volunteers from Highbury College, Cosham, spent almost two weeks sanding down walls, repainting and planting flowers at the lido.

They were given a helping hand by staff at Selco, the builders merchants, who donated almost £500 worth of building materials for them to use.

The students also raised hundreds of pounds themselves to enable them to carry out the work.

The Prince’s Trust volunteers are currently on a course aimed at 16 to 25 year olds to help young people get into education, training or employment. They go by the name of Team 103.

Those who took part were Jack Harris, Levi Foster, James Field, Lee McEwan, Ellie Wilkinson, Harry Wiseman, Josh Cains, Jack Trigwell and Haydan Jay.

Together they did a sponsored 100 mile bike ride using one of the college’s static bikes, a five-hour sponsored silence, and also a cake sale.

In total they raised £247.

Rob Thorp, from Selco, donated materials such as work gloves, sanding blocks, weed-killer, rubble sacks, masking tape and painting supplies comprising gloss paint, primer, undercoat, roller trays, brushes, paint kettles and varnish.

He said: ‘Hilsea Lido is something that is really close to the hearts of many Portsmouth residents, myself included, as we have very fond memories of spending time here as a child.’

BAE Systems also allowed staff to take time off to help with the project.

Samantha Gott, from Prince’s Trust, said; ‘The whole team worked very hard for nine days, up to seven hours a day.

‘The team felt they made a big impact, not just on the local community but also the staff and volunteers both at Hilsea Lido and Blue Lagoon itself.

‘They felt a sense of achievement and pride in getting the job done.

‘The Prince’s Trust Team 103 and staff want to say a massive thank you to everyone for all there help and support throughout the project.’