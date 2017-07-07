Ewok actor praises inaugural Port Solent Comic Con

AN ORIGINAL cast member from a cult film series has praised an inaugural city comic book convention.

An actor from George Lucas’ world-renowned space opera, Star Wars, has shown his support for Port Solent’s Comic Con event, held last month.

Star Wars actor Michael Henbury. Photo: J T Photography

Hampshire-born Michael Henbury – who played an ewok in 1983’s Return of the Jedi, and is renowned for being Britain’s smallest man at 2ft 11in – had only positive things to say.

‘The event was superbly laid on. I was absolutely staggered by the volume of people – it was incredible.’

The convention set the record in daily attendance to Port Solent, as than 21,000 comic book buffs flocked to the waterside destination.

Organisers are planning to extend the next event across a whole weekend, with entertainment running into the evening.

Lisa Fowler, event manager at Port Solent, said: ‘Comic Con was a huge success and a truly out of this world experience with visitors transported to their favourite sci-fi movie, television show or comic book.’

She added: ‘It was great to see so many people in costume, as well as have the chance to meet actors from the original Star Wars films.’