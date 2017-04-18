Ex-Pompey boss Harry Redknapp named as new Birmingham manager

Harry Redknapp has been named as the new manager of Birmingham City FC.

The ex-Pompey boss has agreed to replace Gianfranco Zola, who resigned yesterday.

Harry Redknapp celebrates winning the FA Cup as Portsmouth manager in 2008. Picture: PA

Redknapp has previously managed AFC Bournemouth, West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and QPR.

The 70-year-old led Portsmouth to FA Cup glory in 2008.

He has not managed in England since leaving QPR in February 2015.

He took charge of Jordan for two World Cup Qualifiers last year and also worked as an advisor at Derby County last season.

Birmingham are currently 20th in the Sky Bet Championship table, three points above the relegation zone.

His first game in charge of the club, who announced his arrival on their Twitter account, will be at city rivals Aston Villa on Sunday.

The length of his contract has not been disclosed.