Ex-Pompey star walks off pitch after racist abuse

Former Pompey play Sulley Muntari walked off the pitch in protest at racial taunts directed at him by fans.

The Ghana international was abused during his Italian side Pescara's defeat at Cagliari yesterday.

He left the pitch in protest a few minutes from the end of the game after complaining to the referee about the taunts only to booked for dissent.

Muntari, who scored four goals in 29 appearances for Pompey in 2007-08, said: 'They were chanting against me from the start.

'I was reasoning with them, but the referee told me I had to let it go. That's when I got angry. Because instead of stopping the game, he decided to punish me.'

As the 32-year-old left the pitch and held out his arm and shouted: "This is my colour, this 's my colour.!'

It's not the first time a former Pompey star has walked off the pitch in Italy in protest against racist taunts.

Kevin Prince Boateng did the same playing for AC Milan in a match against Pro Patria three years ago.