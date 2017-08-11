Excitement builds as charity gala set to mark 110-year Kings Theatre anniversary

FOR 110 years actors and actresses have graced the stage at a popular theatre.

Now The Kings Theatre is inviting arts-lovers to celebrate its anniversary at a charity gala.

Legendary television presenter Fred Dinenage is set to compere.

With co-presenting from West-End star Jack Edwards, the gala will showcase the very best the theatre has.

Speaking about the theatre’s role in the city Jack said: ‘It’s massive and I think it’s only going to get better.

‘For me it’s really a community theatre, we try to bring in so many different people and with so many different productions.

‘It’s potentially really putting itself on the map – not that it wasn’t before but it’s getting more and more.’

Jack has performed numerous times on stage at the Kings and was involved in celebrating the 100th year.

He added: ‘To be asked is a real privilege.’

There will be performances from:

n The Academy of Musical Theatre.

n Portsmouth Players.

n Kings Youth Theatre.

n University of Chichester’s Musical Theatre Performance Company.

n South Downe Musical Society.

And there will be an excerpt of the First World War play Lads of The Village – funded by Arts Council England.

It was first performed at the Kings Theatre 100 years ago in 1917. Lads of The Village was previously put on as part of a free event at the theatre as it looked back on its first decade.

A spokeswoman for the theatre said: ‘The theatre in collaboration with the University of Chichester and The Academy of Musical Theatre have joined forces to bring you a rich and diverse gala, from which all proceeds will be donated to BBC’s Children in Need.

‘Come and celebrate with us and be part of one of the most spectacular theatrical events this autumn.’

For information and to book tickets for the gala, on October 1 at 7.30pm contact the box office. Call (023) 9282 8282 or search on Facebook.