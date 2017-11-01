Excitement builds for Lord Mayor of Portsmouth’s fundraising cabaret night

Have your say

A CABARET extravaganza is set to net three charities cash in a glitzy night being put on by the city’s mayor.

Councillor Ken Ellcome, Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, is hosting the event at Tiger Tiger, in Gunwharf Quays, on Friday night.

Tickets are still available although there is a last-minute rush, Cllr Ellcome said.

He said: ‘It’s a three-course meal with two very different but exciting professionals – Marlene Hill, who does a lot of the soul and Motown sort of stuff and three lads, Decades, who play music from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s.

‘I’m hoping it will be a good night.’

The trio behind Decades will perform hits from Queen, Status Quo, Madness, The Drifters, The Beach Boys and The Beatles.

Marlene Hill is set to perform tracks from Aretha Franklin, Donna Summer, Whitney Houston and Ella Fitzgerald.

Cllr Ellcome added: ‘It’s for the lord mayor’s charity appeal.

‘My three charities are Veterans’ Outreach Support, Headway and The Elizabeth Foundation.

‘All charities need support, they’ve got loads of good volunteers but equally to provide the services they do, they need income.

‘At the start of each year the lord mayor chooses what charity he or she will support.

‘I gave considerable consideration before I picked those three.’

The night starts with a Prosecco reception at 7.30pm before guests will be seated at 8pm for dinner.

Tickets cost £35, with menu choices having to be made in advance of the night.

Cllr Ellcome said: ‘The last-minute rush is on as they need the details by Friday morning.

‘They’ve got a few tickets left.’

Tickets can be bought online at eventbrite.co.uk/e/cabaret-evening-tickets-38623155899

Bottles of Merlot and Pinot Grigio can be bought in advance at a discounted price of £10 per bottle for the event.

To pre-purchase the wine, contact Tiger Tiger on (023) 9288 2244 ahead of Friday evening.