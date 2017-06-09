Expo shows off luxury travel

WHILE people went to the polls yesterday, some of the top travel agents made the trip down into the city.

Cruise specialists gathered at Portsmouth International Port, to showcase some of the world-class attractions that are on the city’s doorstep.

The Cruise Line Industry Association hosted the annual Discovery Expo, presenting travel agents with their latest discovery and expedition cruises, holidays on small luxury ships that aim to get guests closer to interesting destinations.

Speaking ahead of the event, harbour master Rupert Taylor said: ‘We know from past visits that once travel agents see Portsmouth International Port for themselves they’re happy to give it their backing.

‘Our beautiful terminal and dedicated cruise facilities are big vote winners, and when they can see why it is the perfect port of call for a memorable cruise holiday.’