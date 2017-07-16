Families flock to Southsea fire station open day

THOUSANDS of people turned out for a fire station open day.

Bouncy castles, a barbecue and two elderly women stuck in a tower all helped make the eventful open day at Southsea Fire Station.

Firefighters Dan Davies and Simon Watts

The station threw open its doors to hold its 999 open day, the first open day to be held since police moved in nine months ago.

The Southsea base held a fun day and members of the public were invited to come along, enjoy a barbecue, dunk a firefighter and learn more about the facilities the station offers to protect the community.

Firefighters even staged a mock rescue attempt when two of the crew dressed up as elderly women, climbed up to the top of the station’s tower and pretended to be stuck.

The staff used a truck and the area ladder platform to save the pair – much to the delight of the crowd who were watching with anticipation.

People watching the rescue demonstration

Firefighter Mark Pannell said: ‘We’ve been prepping for this all week, liaising with local police and even the coastguard to put together an educational and fun day for all of our visitors.’

The station welcomed more than 2,000 visitors throughout the event, which ran all day.

Crew manager Danny Manns said: ‘Opening to our local neighbours today has been a great opportunity to show the public the close collaboration we hold with the local police, South Central Ambulance Service paramedics and other emergency services.

‘It’s great to engage everyone and I think the kids and the parents have had a lot of fun.’

James and Sarah Warrener with their son, Ellis two