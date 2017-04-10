Family fun day and walk in Southsea for the Stroke Association

A WALK in support of the Stroke Association is due to take place.

The walk, which is also a family fundraising event, will be taken on by local stroke survivors and their families on Saturday, May 13.

Called ‘Step out for Stroke’, the walk will see those taking part go around Canoe Lake in Southsea, at 11am.

It’s open to anyone, regardless of age or ability, and the charity is calling on people to register now.

Lots of family-friendly activities will be set up, including face painting, games, and free blood pressure checks.

Tammy Angus, community and events fundraiser at the Stroke Association, said: ‘We’re inviting the whole community to come to this fun day out and help us make it an event to remember.

‘Our Step Out for Stroke events mark a milestone for many stroke survivors taking part, and it’s an event that the whole family will enjoy.’

Visit stroke.org.uk/stepout for more information.