‘Fantastic’ performance of unusual nativity story

MORE than 100 primary school children from eight Portsmouth schools were part of a Christmas celebration concert at a cathedral.

The concert, organised by Portsmouth Music Hub, has been running every year for 13 years.

It gives children from mainstream and special schools the chance to work together to share their passion for music, dancing and drama.

They were joined by the Salvation Army Band for the event at Portsmouth Anglican Cathedral, in Old Portsmouth.

This year the children performed the familiar nativity story, but with a twist.

Not Such a Silent Night is the story of Lenny the lamb who runs away from his farm in Bethlehem.

Lenny soon realises that he’s made a terrible mistake and he then decides to return.

He’s met by Bramble the puppy and they follow the star home to Bethlehem.

Along the way they meet a donkey, a cat and a camel.

They also meet several sheep and finally a host of angels.

Catherine Brentnall, senior leader at Portsmouth Music Hub, said: ‘The concert was wonderful.

‘It’s fantastic to see children from mainstream and special schools coming together and performing with such pleasure and enthusiasm.

‘Children see beyond different needs and different abilities.

‘They focus on singing, dancing and embracing the fun of performing, and seeing the way they joyfully interact with each other reminds us all of the true spirit of Christmas.’

Portsmouth Music Hub is based in Marsden Road, Paulsgrove.

To find out more about the organisation, call (023) 9237 5655 or go to portsmouthmusichub.org.

