Festival-goers offered chance to win meet with top star

HE is the pop sensation who is not only the heart-throb of teenagers across the country, but also one of the most successful UK artists of his time.

Now, Olly Murs is offering up the chance for fans to meet him at the upcoming Victorious Festival in Portsmouth.

The Olly Murs meet and greet competition will allow fans to meet the star ahead of his headline performance in Southsea on Sunday, August 27.

Since he first burst onto the music scene by coming second on X-Factor, he has gone from strength to strength, becoming one of the UK’s best-known singer songwriters.

His music has been released to massive critical acclaim and commercial success – with for UK number one albums and the same amount of number one singles, with hits such as Please Don’t Let Me Go and Dance With Me Tonight.

Known for his happy, go-lucky nature, the artist’s meet and greet is something that the festival organisers promise will be an amazing experience.

The star will be performing on the Castle Stage on the last day of the festival – with the meet and greet taking place prior to that.

Director of Victorious Festival Andy Marsh says that the festival is the ideal opportunity to allow fans to meet someone as popular as the singer.

He said: ‘We have a massive array of artists that come along and perform at Victorious – from Stereophonics to Elbow and, of course, Olly Murs.

‘Here is a singer songwriter who is not only a really great guy, but is massively popular both on television and on the airwaves.

‘We decided that we wanted to do something a little bit different.

‘He has this incredible following of fans and we thought that a competition like this was a great way to give them the chance to meet one of their heroes.’

To enter, all people need to do is visit the Victorious Festival page on Facebook, go to the post about the competition and tag someone to come along with them.

People aged 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult, with a winner being selected on Monday, July 17.

The festival lineup also boasts music from the Stereophonics and Elbow.

It will also feature Madness, Franz Ferdinand and Frank Turner, among others.

For youngsters there will also be entertainment from Peppa Pig and the Paw Patrol, among other children’s characters.

For tickets and details visit victoriousfestival.co.uk