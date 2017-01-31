Film festival to highlight LGBT+ rights and issues

THE third annual LGBT+ Film Festival will be starting this week.

Dedicated to screening lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans-themed films, the festival is a collaborative project between Portsmouth Film Society, the University of Portsmouth’s LGBT Staff Forum and the LGBT+ student society, Peccadillo Pictures UK, BFI FAN, and Southeast HUB.

Opening on tomorrow, the film festival will run for four weeks until February 22.

New documentary Who’s Gonna Love Me Now? will be featured in the first week of the festival.

It offers an insight into the triumph of love over hate, of understanding over ignorance and the melding of cultures which traditionally view each other as extreme.

Producer and director Alexander Bodin Saphir will lead a talk at the festival.

Also featuring at the festival are My Beautiful Laundrette, Loose Cannons and Girl Lost.

The festival will be opened officially by the University of Portsmouth’s senior equality champion, Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

Professor Ahluwalia said: ‘The university is dedicated to creating a community that is diverse and open to all types of people, regardless of their sexual orientation.

‘We want to make that commitment and contribution public by supporting the film festival.’

Portsmouth Film Society event manager Aysegul Epengin said: ‘We like to give people the chance to watch great films that they might not otherwise get to see.

‘We are pleased to support the development of a culturally diverse community, interested in the arts and willing to support each other.

‘For example, we have a selection of LGBT+ orientated films in our programme, to be shown during February.’

Tickets cost £6 for a single, or £12 for a three-film pass. For more information visit portsmouthfilmsociety.org.uk.

