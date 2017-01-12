Final respects are paid to Spinnaker Tower mastermind

HUNDREDS of people turned out to pay their final tributes to Hedley Greentree.

The funeral service for the Portsmouth architect, whose firm was responsible for the design of Port Solent, Gunwharf Quays and the Spinnaker Tower, was held at St Faith’s Church in Lee-on-the-Solent yesterday afternoon.

Hedley Greentree

Mr Greentree, who died at the age of 77 on December 23, was a regular member of the church congregation before his illness.

His popularity in the local community meant that the church was filled to the brim with people who had come to say farewell.

Hedley graduated with a diploma in architecture from Portsmouth College of Technology in July 1966, before setting up a business in Clarendon Road, Southsea.

He later partnered with Peter Allchurch and formed HGP Architects; the office still remains in Wickham Road, Fareham.

I personally feel that he was even more influential than Thomas Owen. Mick Morris, fellow architect

Speaking during the service, Mr Greentree’s brother-in-law, Michael, said: ‘I remember the first time I met him; he swept into the driveway of my parents’ house in a Mercedes 350SL convertible – it was all very impressive.

‘Hedley had a natural drive that made him exciting to work with, and had a great sense of humour – that combination of energy and talent enabled him to be successful in many walks of life.

‘Renowned for his enthusiasm, his excitement over a new project, his vision and his optimism, Hedley enriched the lives of all those around him.’

Fellow architect Mick Morris, from Waterlooville, said: ‘I personally feel that he was even more influential than Thomas Ellis Owen. If Thomas Owen created the neo-classical feel of Southsea, then Hedley Greentree created the modern ambience of the city.

‘The Spinnaker Tower is now an iconic image used by people across the country, even the world, when they talk about Portsmouth. A lot of what Hedley did changed the whole feel of the town – it’s important to think of Hedley as someone who changed the whole atmosphere of Portsmouth.

‘Gunwharf Quays is now a nationally recognised centre of commerce, and whatever people thought when it was being built, the Spinnaker Tower would be sorely missed if it wasn’t there.’

Mr Greentree suffered from Crohn’s disease and kidney problems before he was diagnosed with myelofibrosis. A donation page was set up in his name, with all proceeds going to Cancer Research UK. To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/hedleygreentree.