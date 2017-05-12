‘Finesse’ shines through at High School concert

MUSIC scholars gave a fantastic farewell performance to Year 13 pupils and VIPs in an historic venue.

Portsmouth High School’s music scholars and leavers, aged from 11 to 18, delighted an audience of alumnae, governors, parents and staff with a concert held at The Square Tower, Old Portsmouth.

The girls performed in candlelight, playing and singing pieces from If I Loved You from Carousel by Richard Rodgers And Oscar Hammerstein II, to Concerto No 2 in D major by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

George Tinsley, the school’s director of music, said: ‘I was delighted with the finesse of each performance.

‘This concert allows our finest musicians to demonstrate their ability and the skills that they have developed during their time at the school.

‘The older pupils showed their usual poise and technical agility, and it was particularly encouraging to hear such a high standard of musicianship from the younger performers.’

