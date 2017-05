A SMALL fire broke out at McDonalds in Commercial Road earlier this evening.

Crews from Southsea Fire Station were called to the blaze just after 5pm.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘Refuse containers and cardboard were on fire to the rear of the restaurant.

‘The crews used one pump to extinguish the fire, which was quickly put out.’

Members of the public could see smoke coming from the back of the building.

Nobody was harmed.