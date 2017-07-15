Fire crews called to Southsea kitchen blaze

FIREFIGHTERS were called to a home in Southsea after a fire in a kitchen broke out.

Cooking oil had overheated in a hob pan and caught alight, prompting the female occupier at the flat in Fawcett Road to call the emergency services.

A spokesman from Southsea Fire Station said: ‘We were called to the home at about 11.30am. The woman alerted us to the small kitchen fire which we put under control quickly.

‘There was heavy smoke damage to the flat caused by fumes from the small kitchen.’

Nobody was harmed in the fire. Two trucks from Southsea Fire Station attended the incident, along with police officers who assisted with traffic outside the home.