Fire on Wightlink car ferry

The Wightlink ferry, St Faith, in port at Fishbourne on the Isle of Wight Picture: Christopher Ison

A fire broke out in a wheeled bin on the cardeck of the St Clare car ferry.

The vessel left Fishbourne at 6pm yesterday and was travelling to Portsmouth Harbour, when upon arrival the fire broke out at 6.40pm.

A spokeswoman for Wightlink said: ‘The fire was quickly extinguished by the ship’s crew and the captain explained what happened to passengers.

‘No-one was hurt and damage was minimal.

‘The incident caused delays of 15 minutes.’

Wightlink’s head of safety has reviewed the incident.

In January a blaze started on the deck of St Faith, sailing from Portsmouth to Fishbourne on the Isle of Wight, started.

Smoke could be seen coming from the ferry in the middle of the Solent.

