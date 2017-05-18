Fire services issue warning over cigarettes

FIRE services in Portsmouth have issued a warning to the public over the improper disposal of their cigarrette butts.

Services from Southsea, Cosham and Fareham were called into action yesterday when a fire broke out at Pickwick House in Southsea.

It is believed that the fire was started after a cigarette butt was flicked from one of the floors above, before landing on the balcony floor and touching something combustable.

A young woman and child were apparently made aware of the fire by a neighbour.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and threw water on to the balcony, before entering the building when it was safe to do so.

A spokesperson from Southsea Fire Station said: ‘It is good to have a reminder every now and then – when it comes to disposing used cigarettes, it is important to do so correctly.

‘Please put them in an ashtray.’