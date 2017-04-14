Fire warning over Easter

FIRE crews are warning people to stay safe over the Easter weekend.

As thousands of people prepare to go camping and have barbecues, Hampshire Fire and Rescue is reminding them to follow the countryside code.

It comes after a number of blazes in recent days across the county caused by carelessly-discarded cigarettes and rubbish, with crews being called out to 39 heathland and grass fires in two days.

Among the advice being given is a warning for people to take away all their rubbish and to take extra care when using camp fires or barbecues.

‘Never leave these unattended and only light them in safe, designated areas, away from trees and shrubs,’ a fire services spokesman said.