Firefighters rush to Historic Dockyard after electrical fault

FIREFIGHTERS rushed to huge fumes of smoke in the Historic Dockyard this morning.

An electrical fault in a generator building off Queen Street caused the fumes at around 01.54am.

A spokesperson for Southsea fire station said that no fire was detected but that the smoke was caused by the electrics short-circuiting.

He said: ‘We received a call at 01.54am this morning to reports of an electrical fire in the Historic Dockyard.

‘After investigating the scene using breathing apparatus, we discovered no fire but that the smoke was being caused by the electrics short-circuiting.

‘We handed the situation over to BAE Systems at 3.45am this morning.’

An appliance and an aerial ladder platform from Southsea attended the scene alongside a response vehicle and an appliance from Cosham fire station and an appliance from Havant fire station.