First aid – an essential skill to learn

OUR Year 5 pupils took part in lifesaving first aid training, run by Lorrin Evans from St John Ambulance.

To start, pupils went through the primary survey, Dr ABC, which stands for danger, response, airway, breathing and circulation.

They were then shown how to put their casualty into the recovery position.

Mr Evans then showed them how to perform CPR to the tune of the Bee Gees’s Staying Alive.

As they are still young, the children focused on chest compressions, but were also taught how to give CPR to toddlers and babies.

Pupils also looked at cuts, head traumas and leg wounds, as well as what position the casualty should be put in, depending on the injury.

After a few of the children were slightly turned into Egyptian mummies, they soon became experts on bandaging.

Learning vital skills such as these allows the pupils to have the confidence to perform these treatments, if ever the situation arises.

Holly Corkett, 10, said: ‘It’s great that we get the chance to learn first aid as an accident could happen anywhere.

‘Others might not know what to do, but now I do, and that means I could save someone’s life.’

First aid is an essential skill and we are so pleased to be able to offer training to our pupils through personal social and health education lessons. I’m proud of all the pupils. They worked hard and I hope they have taken away some valuable lessons.