Flights to Southampton airport delayed

FLIGHTS arriving Southampton Airport are running behind schedule due to freezing fog.

Morning flights from Jersey, Leeds, Guernsey, Edinburgh, Manchester and Glasgow are all running behind schedule.

Flights departing from Southampton are also running around 30 minutes behind.

The airport is telling travellers to check-in as usual and contact airlines for specific flight information.

It is another day of disruption for travellers after around 100 flights were cancelled at Heathrow on Monday, while there were also problems at Gatwick, London City and Stansted.