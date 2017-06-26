Foodies served up a treat at first ever Portsmouth Seafood Festival

FOODIES were able to taste fresh and mouthwatering delights during Portsmouth’s first seafood festival at the weekend.

A range of delicacies were on offer and people got stuck into seafood such as lobsters and oysters.

Chris Headfield with his oysters

The festival in Gunwharf Quay’s Plaza was the first of its kind and was held in support of the Fishermen’s Mission and RNLI lifeboats.

Organiser John Pryde said: ‘It was astonishing to me that the city had never had a seafood festival, given its very rich fishing heritage.

‘I suggested bringing one forward two years ago and now I am delighted to get it up and running.’

A pop-up restaurant, live music and independent seafood vendors was available for people at the event.

Mr Pryde added: ‘Gunwharf Quays is a perfect location for this as a setting right on the harbour. It’s been very busy so far.’

Stephen Morgan, Portsmouth South MP, opened the festival. He said: ‘It was fantastic to open the first ever Portsmouth Seafood Festival.

‘It is a really good way to celebrate the city’s maritime economy and will also bring the community together.

‘A festival like this also give local vendors a boost and I look forward to seeing this event grow in stature over the coming years.’

Antonio and Claudio preparing food

Some of those selling their treats were Rum Shack, Spice Island Chilli, Fisherman’s Kitchen, CLAW seafood restaurant and Portsmouth Fish Market.

Vince Noyce, of the Rum Club which is based in Southsea, said of the festival: ‘It is getting busier and busier. We’re just happy to be a part of it.’