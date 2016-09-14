Football match with soap opera stars

CAST members of Channel 4 soap opera Hollyoaks are heading to Portsmouth.

They will be making an appearance at Tiger Tiger, Gunwharf, on Saturday, October 1.

The following day the actors will play in a charity football match at Havant and Waterlooville Football Club.

The public are invited to the match and to take part in fun activities.

All the money raised will go to Cancer Research and Alder Hey Hospital.

The fun starts at the West Leigh stadium at 11.30am and kick-off is an hour later. Tiger Tiger is sponsoring the match.