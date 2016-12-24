Forecasters say we won’t shiver for Christmas

Weathermen are predicting a windy but warm Christmas Day for the Portsmouth area.

The Met Office says it will be a very mild day for the time of year, although with a noticeably brisk wind.

The forecast is: ‘Some brightness possible, otherwise cloudy with some light rain in places. Maximum temperature 14°C.’

And the outlook going into Boxing Day and beyond is equally good.

A Met Office spokesman said: ‘Boxing Day will be dry and colder with some sunshine and winds decreasing.

‘Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry with sunny spells, light winds, and mist and fog, clearing slowly during Wednesday.’