Former Pompey star Jamie O’Hara enters Celebrity Big Brother

A FORMER Pompey star joined a crop of fellow celebrities as Celebrity Big Brother returned to television screens tonight.

Jamie O’Hara, 30, who played as a midfielder for Pompey in the 2009-10 season, entered the reality show as it launched its 19th series.

The former Pompey player of the season joined the likes of rapper Ray J and former series contestants Jasmine Waltz and James Jordan.

The footballer is currently without a club after he and former club Gillingham agreed to terminate his two-year contract last September due to injury problems.

He said: ‘I think people have a massively wrong perception of me. I’m a joker, I like to have a laugh.

‘I do not like to get mugged off. It’s going to be exciting.

‘I’m going to be a team player and throw myself into it.’