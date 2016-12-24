Former troubled Portsmouth pub hosts Christmas grotto

THE landlord of a formerly troubled pub says it has been turned around.

The Cross Keys, in Birdlip Road, Paulsgrove, was shut in July.

However, since Kelvin Stapley took over in August, he has turned its fortunes around.

Now, Kelvin, 43, wants the community to start reusing the venue and has converted the back yard into a winter wonderland.

There is a life-size Christmas sleigh and a Santa’s Grotto for the children.

Kevlin said: ‘We’ve got rid of all the people who used to cause trouble in here and there has been no trouble since we took over.

‘This is a way we can give back to the community, as we want families to start using the pub and all of our donations are going to The Rowans Hospice.’

The Cross Keys will have a brass band playing from 4pm this evening.